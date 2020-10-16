BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - School officials in Bristol advised parents to turn off their children's school-issued tablets and not try to charge them.
In a letter to pre-kindergarten to 3rd grade families, Superintendent Dr. Catherine Carbone said they were looking into an incident where a Lenovo tablet battery ignited.
She said the battery caused a small fire.
"We have contacted the manufacturer, Lenovo, to report the incident," Carbone said in the letter.
Until officials are certain that it was an isolated incident, they requested that families:
- Stop using, not charge, and turn off the device
- Leave the device with school personnel on Friday when parents drop off their children
- Or drop the device off at their children's schools on Friday between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
"Tablet devices will be kept at the school until we hear from our Lenovo representative and we determine our next appropriate steps," Carbone said.
She reminded parents to be vigilant with the storage of the tablet.
Channel 3 will have more on this story during it's noon and 4 p.m. broadcasts.
