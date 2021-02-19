BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) – Bridgeport police have cleared Broad Street following the report of a bomb threat.
Police said no threat was determined.
Officers responded to the area of 200 Broad Street on Friday for the report of a bomb threat.
The area was shut down to traffic as a precaution, but has since reopened.
No additional information is being released at this time.
