HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- "Hamilton" fans in Connecticut have something to look forward to.
If you didn't get a chance to see the hit musical the last time it was in town, don't fret.
The production is returning to the Bushnell for the 2020-21 Broadway season.
Hamilton is an American musical, and a classic act with a hip-hop twist.
It made a bang on Broadway bringing the story of one of America’s founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton.
The Bushnell released its upcoming 2019-20 Broadway season on Monday, announcing Hamilton for the following 2020-21 season.
Hamilton was at The Bushnell last December, bringing sold-out performances.
To see the full line-up, click here.
