EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) - A broken sewer line in East Hampton is affecting three school bus routes.
Police said Old Marlborough Road will be closed to traffic on Monday.
They said as a result, the high school bus 1, middle school bus 8 and elementary school bus 16 routes are impacted.
There's no word on what caused the break.
