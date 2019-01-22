HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford's mayor announced a run for a second term on Tuesday.
Mayor Luke Bronin made the announcement at noon on Tuesday, on the steps of Hartford City Hall.
“We have a lot of work to do in this city and we have a long ways to go," Bronin said. “I promise to work just as hard in the years ahead as I have done in the last three”
Bronin tangled with a run at the governor's seat before deciding to end his exploratory committee last April.
He said his commitment to Hartford was always at the forefront of his mind.
The decision came weeks after the city received a controversial $550 million bailout from the state. The bailout helped Hartford avoid bankruptcy and pay some debt but also made it give up some power and decision making.
After Bronin dropped out of the governor's race, he delivered a balanced budget to the City Clerk's office.
Bronin said it was balanced without any sales of assets or one-time revenues.
“I don’t want people taking shots at Hartford in order to take shots at me and that’s important to me,” Bronin said in April 2018.
