HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Monday was inauguration night in Hartford.
As we move into the new decade, there are changes coming to the capitol city.
Mayor Luke Bronin has been in office for four years and his newest term will be focused on neighborhoods and finishing projects that will make the city stand out and bring people in.
Bronin believes the success of the state goes hand in hand with the success of the capital city.
“If we’re going to get Connecticut growing again, you got to have cities that are strong, vibrant, bringing in talent, bringing in jobs. That’s why the mission we’re on in Hartford is so vital to the state of Connecticut,” Bronin said.
Using that as his mission statement, Bronin, in a one-on-one interview after his inauguration, explained how that vision will be executed.
“It’s a 17-square mile city, we need to push for progress and development everywhere we can,” Bronin said.
He says he’ll continue to key in on neighborhoods.
“Whether it’s the Albany Ave. streetscape, Westbrook Village, and Bowles Park, projects down in Parksville or Coltsville, we need to continue that work,” Bronin said.
One neighborhood that saw big changes is downtown north or DoNo. It’s home to Dunkin Donuts Park, one of the most controversial buildings of the decade, a source of failures.
“The ballpark was millions of dollars over budget and months behind schedule,” Bronin said.
But now, it’s home to many wins. In fact, it’s become one of Hartford’s gems.
“We have a stadium that is one of the most successful in the minor leagues,” Bronin said.
The newest landmark could be home to more development. There are talks to renovate the XL Center downtown, while Hartford continues to add on to its roster of entertainment offerings.
“Hartford Athletic down at Dillon Stadium, drawing people for soccer. Such incredible theatre, music, and art and food are people are beginning to rediscover what Hartford has to offer,” Bronin said.
It’s a tall task to get done in his second term, but Bronin compares leadership to a baton race.
“Moving cities and states forward is the work of generations. I think those of us who are lucky enough to try to move our communities forward, we just try to give it all we got and do the best we can and pass that torch to somebody who is going to do the same thing down the road,” Bronin said.
Another mountain to climb will be the city finances. Bronin called them “fragile” so do expect some tough decisions to be made this year.
