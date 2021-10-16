BROOKFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Brookfield Public Schools received a complaint regarding a staff member associated with the high school cheer team.
While Brookfield did not say what the complaint was, they stated that it involved the well-being of students.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. John W. Barile made the decision to conduct an investigation of the allegations.
They have interviewed several witnesses and will continue the investigation throughout the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.