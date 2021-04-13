CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - A former two-time U.S. Open champion has committed to play in the Travelers Championship.
Brooks Koepka will make his fifth appearance at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell this summer, the Travelers Championship announced on Tuesday.
“Brooks has put together a remarkable list of accomplishments, with many of them coming in golf’s biggest events,” said Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship tournament director. “Brooks is a great player who keeps giving himself opportunities to win, and we’re thrilled that he’ll be returning to Connecticut in June.”
Koepka has spent 47 weeks at number 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking and as of Tuesday, was ranked number 11.
His best finish at TPC River Highlands was a tie for ninth in 2016.
Koepka joins defending champion Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Reed and Bubba Watson in the field for the 2021 Travelers Championship.
The tournament is scheduled for June 21 through June 27.
More information can be found on the Travelers Championship website here.
