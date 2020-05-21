CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The Travelers Championship announced that the 3rd ranked golfer in the Official World Golf Ranking has committed to play in the 2020 tournament.
Brooks Koepka is a four-time major champion and seven-time winner on the PGA Tour.
Koepka’s commitment gives the tournament five players ranked among the world’s top 10, along with No. 1 Rory McIlroy, No. 4 Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay and Patrick Reed, who are tied at No. 7. It will be Koepka’s fifth appearance at the Travelers Championship.
His best finish in four starts is a tie for ninth in 2016.
“Brooks has a reputation for consistent success, especially in the biggest events and major championships,” said Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship tournament director. “He’s played at such a high level, and we’re thrilled to have him compete at TPC River Highlands next month.”
The 30-year-old was also a member of the past two U.S. Ryder Cup teams.
“It will be great to watch Brooks play at the Travelers Championship this year,” said Andy Bessette, executive vice president and chief administrative officer at Travelers. “Our goal every year, in addition to raising money for charity, is welcoming the world’s best players to Connecticut. Brooks is a wonderful addition to our already solid player field.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the PGA TOUR announced that the tournament will be a TV-only event. For more information, visit www.TravelersChampionship.com.
The 2020 Travelers Championship can be seen June 25–28. It'll be on the Golf Channel Thursday through Sunday and Channel 3 on Saturday and Sunday.
