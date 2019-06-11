SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - The brother of a man found dead in a South Windsor home nearly two years ago has been arrested in connection with the death.
South Windsor police said they charged 29-year-old Daniel Epstein with first-degree manslaughter.
They said the investigation began in August 2017.
A nurse who visited a home on Palmer Drive said she went there to administer daily medications.
She said she found suspicious conditions and requested officers to check on the residents.
Officers said they found 31-year-old Marc Epstein in a bedroom, dead.
The other resident, Daniel Epstein, was found a short time later at a relative's home.
Daniel Epstein was brought to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. He's been in hospitals ever since, police said.
He was released on Tuesday.
However, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Daniel Epstein for causing the death of his brother.
The warrant was served on Tuesday.
Daniel Epstein was held on a $1 million surety bond and scheduled to face a judge on Tuesday.
