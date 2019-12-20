PLAINFIELD (WFSB) - Police launched an investigation into a homicide in Plainfield late Thursday night.
The victim was identified as 47-year-old Keith C. Coolidge Jr.
The victim's brother, 37-year-old Keith T. Coolidge was arrested at the scene and charged with violating a protective order. He faced a judge in Danielson on Friday.
Police said a suspect in the homicide was identified, however, it's not clear if the suspect is Keith T. Coolidge.
Officers were called around 6:30 p.m. for an unresponsive male located in a camper on the property of 75 Community Ave. in Plainfield.
Upon arrival of police and medical personnel, the man was pronounced dead.
According to court documents, the men's sister told police that she heard the two making a lot of noise during some kind of physical altercation inside a camper. She was inside a home at the time.
Keith T. Coolidge allegedly told the sister that she should "go check" on their brother. He then took off on his bicycle.
She also revealed that she has a protective order against Keith T. Coolidge.
Based on the information gathered on scene, officers treated the incident as a homicide.
The Plainfield Police Department contacted the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Squad to assist in the investigation.
The victim was subsequently transported to the Chief’s Medical Examiner’s Office in Farmington for an autopsy. The cause and manner of death will be determined there.
Keith T. Coolidge was later found at a Dunkin' Donuts on East Main Street later in the evening.
Police said Keith T. Coolidge is known to them from prior incidents.
Keith T. Coolidge appeared in court on Friday. He even managed to blow a kiss to his former girlfriend who he shares a son with.
Outside court, Brandi Lavigne, the former girlfriend, lashed back.
"If you look back at his criminal history, his crimes are getting worse and more violent, and now, it's come to the point where we have to wonder if he's killed his own brother," Lavigne said.
Keith T. Coolidge left the courtroom by saying, "God bless you all!"
