WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFSB) -- On Tuesday, the Trump administration moved to ban bump stocks more than a year after the Las Vegas massacre.
Wednesday, the president's School Safety Commission released a report that gives recommendations from families, educators, mental health experts, law enforcement, and other leaders.
President Trump said some of the recommendations include: "fixing mental health laws so that families and law enforcement can get treatment immediately to those who need it; encouraging states to adopt extreme risk protection orders, which give law enforcement and family members more authority to keep firearms out of the hands of those who pose a danger to themselves and to others; launching a No Notoriety campaign, which would encourage the media not to use the names or, frankly, anything having to do with the shooters."
Read the full remarks from the meeting here.
President Donald Trump formed School Safety Commission after the Parkland, Fl. School shooting, where 17 students and staff members were gunned down.
On that commission is J.T. Lewis, who is the brother of Sandy Hook school shooting victim Jesse Lewis.
J.T. Lewis and his mother both met with President Trump on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.