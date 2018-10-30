(WFSB) - In a new interview, the brother of Bristol native Aaron Hernandez is speaking out about his sibling's dark and painful past.
Jonathan Hernandez released a book on Tuesday that provided more perspective on the rise and fall of the former New England Patriots tight end.
The book is titled The Truth About Aaron: My Journey to Understand My Brother.
It doesn't provide all of the answers about why the talented young athlete would turn to a violent and destructive lifestyle; however, it reveals more about his childhood in Connecticut and the demons he battled over his sexuality.
Jonathan Hernandez shared some of the details with Dr. Oz.
He detailed a life of abuse at the hands of their father, who had a problem with alcohol.
"He was our king, he was our leader, that was our dad," Jonathan Hernandez said. "But there were times with alcohol where he would come home and if it wasn’t a good day, you felt it."
Jonathan Hernandez also said his brother was sexually abused from a young age.
Recently, a high school classmate of Aaron Hernandez came forward.
As a rising football star in Bristol, Aaron Hernandez was said to have found himself in a secret relationship with that teammate.
Jonathan Hernandez opened up about that to Dr. Oz.
"I had a conversation with him," Jonathan Hernandez said. "He expressed the situation with my brother and his relationship. To me I was looking at it in the sense, I look at my brother’s life and some of the struggles that he was having, and then here this guy is expressing himself and opening up about his sexual orientation, I give him credit and I commend him."
The book also provides disturbing details about sexual abuse Aaron Hernandez allegedly suffered from as young as 6 years old.
The complete interview with Jonathan Hernandez can be seen on Dr. Oz, which airs Tuesday at 4 p.m. on Channel 3.
Aaron Hernandez committed suicide last year in prison.
