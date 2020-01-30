BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The brother of a Bristol native and former New England Patriots football player spoke out on the Dr. Oz show, which airs Thursday afternoon.
It's a brand new interview with D.J. Hernandez, the brother of Aaron Hernandez.
A recent documentary about Aaron Hernandez provided some insight into what led to the football star's descent into darkness.
D.J. Hernandez, a former University of Connecticut quarterback, spoke to Dr. Oz for the first time since the documentary hit Netflix.
Dr. Oz said he spoke to D.J. Hernandez about his brother's relationship with their father and the murders to which his brother was connected by police.
The Hernandez family did not participate in the documentary.
“I was actually initially asked to do it, but I didn’t have a good feeling about it," D.J. Hernandez said. "One of the first things that was presented to me was the dollar amount that was going to be presented in exchange for if I did the video. And to me, it’s more than the dollar amount received. I think there’s so much more within this, and things that can be gained for other people’s benefit.”
D.J. Hernandez said he watched the documentary.
He said reliving some of the experiences he shared with his brother brought back some powerful emotions.
"It's something that is hard to deal with but also beautiful in the same aspects as conflicting as that is because there's limited experiences where you hear that," D.J. Hernandez said.
The full interview with Dr. Oz airs on Channel 3 at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.