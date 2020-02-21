ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A blind man from Enfield was brought to safety after he was spotted by police from their drone.
Now, his brother is speaking to Channel 3 about the rescue.
John Doty was planning to spend his Saturday morning running errands with his brother, Richard, but when he got to his brother’s Enfield apartment, he quickly realized something was wrong.
“I was banging on his door, asking ‘Richard, Richard, Rick, Rick.’ There was no response,” Doty said.
Doty called police hoping to get inside to see if his brother was in there.
“I was really worried, I thought maybe something terrible had happened to my brother,” Doty said.
When there was no sign of Richard, Enfield police started their search.
“At that point, it really created a major concern,” Doty said.
Police worked every angle, from bringing in a police dog to tapping into resources at the Vernon Police Department.
Vernon Police Sergeant Todd Thiel flew a drone above the area.
“It’s a little big like looking for a needle in a haystack,” Thiel said. “There was a wooded area directly behind the property and I kind of did like a grid patter search and see what I could find.”
Thiel used the drone’s thermal sensors trying to detect any heat signatures.
“I was kind of searching a swampy area, when I noticed something, kind of started investigating it, zooming in," Thiel said. “I was pretty sure this was the guy we were looking for.”
It turns out that it was Richard. He was found in the woods and down an embankment, spending more than 30 hours outside in freezing temperatures.
The drone technology is really a game-changer for police departments, with more and more departments relying on drones to give them a birds-eye view of what’s happening below.
“This is going to show not only our town, but other towns the benefits of having a drone program,” Thiel said.
The use of the high-tech tool is becoming all the more common.
“Our Public Works Department uses drone aircraft to do roof inspections, our schools use it to enhance teaching and learning, and our police and fire departments use it for search and rescue operations,” said Michael Purcaro, Vernon Town Administrator.
Doty says he’s grateful for the technology and efforts shown by the first responders.
“He wouldn’t have made it much longer. There’s no doubt in my mind. He has made a comeback and so, he’s recovering well and hopefully he’ll get more intensive care,” Doty said.
Richard is alive because they jumped into action when seconds count.
“They’re heroes and these folks don’t get the credit they do for the word they do every day,” Doty said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.