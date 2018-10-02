NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) - Almost six years after the Sandy Hook massacre, the brother of one victim continues his push for change.
The tragedy made an impact on many, but an 18-year-old is someone who has dedicated his life to trying to keep something like this from happening ever again.
The images that came after the Sandy Hook massacre will always serve as a stark reminder of the tragedy.
“It was a really, really tough time for our family,” said J.T. Lewis, brother of Jesse.
J.T. Lewis lost his 6-year-old brother Jesse that day.
“When the shooter came in, he started shooting and his gun either ran out of bullets or it jammed. It’s unclear in the reports what happened but in that interval [my brother] yelled out for the rest of the classmates to run to get out of the room because of the opportunity and nine classmates ran out of the room and so he’s credited with saving nine lives,” Lewis said.
At 12-years-old, looking for solace in the loss of his brother, Lewis connected with others that felt the same pain.
“In 1994, there was a genocide in Rwanda where over a million people were killed. Kids were orphaned, so the kids I was able to Skype with, these young adults, they were some who were orphaned during that genocide. They basically just told me like, ‘you’re going to be happy again you are going to get through this,’” said Lewis.
Lewis started “Newtown Helps Rwanda” to raise money for those who helped him so they could go to college.
Now 18, he is a freshman at the University of Connecticut himself hoping to major in political science.
“Now, I’ve kind of turned shifted my focus to America because we have a huge problem with shootings in schools,” said Lewis.
Lewis has never lost sight of what he wants to do, and that’s improve safety at schools.
“Really since Columbine 19 years ago, every time there is a shooting you will see this effort for gun control and it’s noble, but it hasn’t produced any results that we’ve seen on the national level,” Lewis said.
He was recently invited to Washington, D.C. and is a supporter of President Donald Trump and what he has implemented in regards to school safety.
“So, I replied to one of his tweets and said, ‘you are doing a great job basically, I’m looking forward to 2020 because you’re going to be reelected’ and I got retweeted,’” said Lewis.
The self-proclaimed conservative got a lot of attention quickly.
“The next day I had 50,000 likes and 20,000 comments,” said Lewis.
But not all of it was applause and accolades.
“I started to notice all of the comments were hate. I was getting [direct messaged] death threats. It was a horrible reaction because what happened was his haters became my haters,” said Lewis.
Lewis says he didn’t let it get the best of him and says he’s had his fair share of hate from both sides of the political spectrum.
“You kind of walk that fine line and you just try to have a good time and have a lot of fun.,” said Lewis.
A message that he’s lived by since he lost his brother.
“The last note he left me, this little note folded up in my room and it didn’t have any meaning until after when we came home from the first time after the shooting. And I unfolded it and it said, ‘have a lot of fun.’ And that was the last note he left me,” said Lewis.
Lewis says the main argument that he differs from others on the left is that he supports armed guards in schools.
He says the bottom line is that it’s about keeping schools safe.
