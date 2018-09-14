STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two brothers are suspected in burglaries that span both New Haven and Fairfield counties.
Police said Yadriel Martinez, 25, and Drimal Martinez, 28, both of Bridgeport, were arrested through a warrant on Thursday.
They said the warrant was in connection with a string of burglaries in Stratford.
However, they called the pair suspects in burglaries that took place in New Haven and Fairfield counties.
The investigation began earlier this year in Stratford.
For the burglaries in Stratford, the brothers were charged with 13 counts of third-degree burglary, one count of criminal attempt at third-degree burglary, three counts of first-degree burglary and three counts of fourth-degree larceny.
They were held on bonds of $250,000 each.
Police called the investigation ongoing. Detectives are working with other local investigators.
