BRIDGEPORT (WFSB) – It’s a new brewery alert and we are in Park City with Berlinetta Brewing Company.
The family owned brewery is opening soon and is attempting to simplify the beer scene to make easy drinking beers.
Courtney met with a brother brewing team to understand the investment they are making in Bridgeport.
“I’ve lived in the Bridgeport area for a long time,” co-owner Chris Ruggiero said. “I’ve been a businessman here for a long time; ran a recording studio just a few blocks from here for about ten years and met a lot of people in the area. Then Rich and I decided to open a brewpub, with a hi-fi listening room concept.”
Chris Ruggiero said the idea is to listen to some great music and sip on some great beer.
“The brewery / tasting room or brewpub concept is now what people want after working all day,” he said. “When we were younger, we wanted to go to a dive bar, now people want to go someplace local and drink some local brews.”
“Now we’re going to dive into the beer,” Zieller said introducing brother and co-owner and brewer Rich Ruggiero.
Zieller started with the Kolsch – a German-style beer that is typically bright and refreshing.
“We’re going for kind of like and easy drinking, moderate ABV beer that tastes like beer,” Rich Ruggiero said.”
Rich Ruggiero said most people described the beer as a hybrid, but it is fermented with ale yeast – typically at a warmer temperature than a lager yeast, but the Kolsch uses the same ingredients as a pilsner.
Next up was the pilsner.
“This is our velvet pilsner,” Rich Ruggiero said. “It’s just a very clean, traditional Czech pilsner. It has European barley, lager yeast, and you just give it enough time in the tank to really condition and that’s how you get that nice, dry taste to it, the clean finish. It’s just giving it enough time.”
The classic American pale ale, dubbed Golden Hill Pale Ale after the street the venue is located on is a crisp, amber ale.
The brewpub is also going to be selling records.
“I want this to be a place where people can discover new music in a really natural way,” Chris Ruggiero said. “You can find things that you know Pandora or Spotify, or YouTube are not going to present to you. “I want it to be a very unique experience specific to this place.”
The brewery is not open yet but should be soon. Be sure to check them out.
Cheers.
