HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - UPS scheduled two big job fairs on Friday as it looks to hire 100,000 people for the holiday season.
The carrier referred to the day as "Brown Friday."
It hopes to fill 40,000 positions by the end of the day.
The company is looking for seasonal package handlers, driver helpers and tractor trailer drivers.
That's good news for people like Erica Clark of Hartford, who said finding work hasn't been easy.
"Because everyone wants to hire you when you have a job or they want you to have experience," Clark said. "But, they don’t want to train you to get the experience to get the job."
Clark was nearly the first person in line in Hartford on Friday.
"I was happy. I was excited" she said. "I said, ‘I have to get up, I have to come here!’"
UPS said the positions may be seasonal, but they can turn into full time.
"In fact, 35 percent of our permanent full-time and part-time workforce started as holiday seasonal," said Stefond Harris, vice president of human resources, UPS. "In fact, I'm one of those folks. I started 34 years ago as a holiday seasonal employee, and have had an extraordinary career that started when I was going to college. I started at night loading and unloading trailers."
Many people in line told Channel 3 that they believe there's been a job market slump for too long.
"Oh it is very hard to find a job," said Tiffany Willis of Hartford.
"It would definitely help," said Nicholas Fray of Hartford. "Extra income coming in to the house is definitely needed."
According to the Department of Labor, Connecticut's unemployment rate is 4.2 percent. That's higher than the national average of 3.7 percent.
The applicants Channel 3 spoke with said they're hoping to start as soon as possible.
The Department of Labor said the most important, and perhaps most difficult question asked during an interview, is "what is your weakness?"
"When you're thinking about strategizing for that question, think about what may make you marketable but not eliminate you from consideration," said Ross Primack, resource associate, Department of Labor. "So maybe you don't speak a second language, that definitely wouldn't make anybody more marketable if it's not an absolute requirement, [but] there is something you can relay as a safe weakness."
After the interview, the labor department suggests sending a thank you note within 24 hours that reminds UPS of an applicant's background and experience as it relates to the job.
The first fair happened from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at UPS's facility at 90 Locust St. in Hartford.
The second one starts at 1 p.m. at 3580 Main St. at the Hartford American Job Center.
More information can be found here.
