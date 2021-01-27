ESSEX, CT (WFSB) – A Brown Pelican was rescued from the water in Essex on Wednesday morning.
The Connecticut Audubon Society’s EcoTravel office in Essex received word that a Brown Pelican was found in the area.
Brown Pelicans are a southern bird and typically aren’t found north of Virginia Beach, according to the Audubon Society.
The bird was found in Middle Cove on the Connecticut River. One of the members of the Audubon Society said the bird was listless at a time of day when it should have been feeding energetically.
A Place Called Hope bird rehab in Killingworth was contacted, as well as the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection as the Audubon Society isn’t licensed to rescue or care for injured birds.
The DEEP staff arrived and was able to ease the bird out of the water and into a plastic bin. It was then transported to A Place Called Hope.
The Audubon Society believes the bird was blown north during the recent storm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.