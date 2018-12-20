(WFSB) – Bruegger’s Bagels is warning its customers, including residents in CT, that their credit card or debit card information may have been compromised.
The company said last month, there was unusual activity in their network that may have exposed some of their customer’s data.
The company worked to contain the breach and is confident the breach has been contained.
Bruegger’s said if you visited certain stores between August 28, 2018 and December 3, 2018, that there is a possibility your name and credit card information may have been accessed.
Those stores include Avon, Glastonbury, New Haven, Bridgeport, Shelton, Trumbull, West Hartford and Wallingford.
For more information about the breach, click here.
You can also call 877-698-3760 if you believe your card information may have been compromised.
