fire, flames (generic)
MGN

GROTON, CT (WFSB) - Bluff Point State Park in Groton remains closed after a brush fire broke out Sunday afternoon.

DEEP officials say the Groton Fire Department was able to quickly contain and put out the fire.

It is unclear when Bluff Point State Park is expected to reopen.

The public is asked to avoid the area for the time being.

Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.