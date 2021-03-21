GROTON, CT (WFSB) - Bluff Point State Park in Groton remains closed after a brush fire broke out Sunday afternoon.
DEEP officials say the Groton Fire Department was able to quickly contain and put out the fire.
It is unclear when Bluff Point State Park is expected to reopen.
The public is asked to avoid the area for the time being.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.