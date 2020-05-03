NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Fire crews extinguished a brush fire at Tweed Airport in New Haven Sunday, officials said.
Airport officials say the fire was not caused by a plane and the airport will reopen around 5 p.m.
There are no reported injuries.
The New Haven Fire Department said multiple engines responded.
Chris Gagliardi Photo pic.twitter.com/tJ8zzzV2YB— New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) May 3, 2020
