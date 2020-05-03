Tweed brush fire
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Fire crews extinguished a brush fire at Tweed Airport in New Haven Sunday, officials said. 

Airport officials say the fire was not caused by a plane and the airport will reopen around 5 p.m.

There are no reported injuries. 

The New Haven Fire Department said multiple engines responded.

