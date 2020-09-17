NORTH WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) - An elementary school in North Windham was forced to close on Thursday due to a nearby brush fire.
According to school officials, North Windham Elementary School went to virtual learning as a result of the air quality from the fire.
"Unfortunately, we have to close North Windham today due to the forest fire that’s occurring not far from the building," the school posted to its website. "The air quality inside the building is not conducive to learning. We are going to try to offer all of our students virtual learning today. Please be patient with us as our teachers from North Windham did not know they were going to be doing this today from their homes. We appreciate your patience and will keep you posted as to how well the town is doing with containing the fire."
The very smoky, but contained, brush fire in North Windham also prompted an alert from local fire and state environmental officials.
According to the North Windham Fire Department, the fire was contained in the wooded and swampy area between Route 203 and Harbor Freight.
The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said it has personnel on the scene to monitor it.
Starting Thursday morning, DEEP will be bringing in some heavy machinery to do a "back burn" in an attempt to put the fire out.
The fire department said it took firefighters, with help from the Windham Center and South Windham fire departments, a couple of hours trying locate the seat of the fire.
Back burns are a method of stopping the spread of fires by burning a small area around it to cut it off from what's fueling it.
"We even enlisted the use of a couple of drones," the North Windham Fire Department said on social media. "DEEP arrived to assist and it was their call that we all evacuate the woods. They plan on doing a 'back burn' to extinguish the fire. This is nothing compared to out west but it was still dangerous conditions with all the fallen and dead trees in that area."
There's no word on what sparked the fire.
