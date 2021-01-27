HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As one weather concern ends, another comes at the end of the week.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said that a brutally dangerous combination of cold and wind arrives Friday into Saturday.
An Early Warning Weather Alert was declared for that timeframe.
The air that arrives could be the coldest of the season, and perhaps the coldest in nearly two years.
A storm moving away from the east coast is expected to draw down that colder air from Canada.
"Friday, highs will only be in the teens and the wind could gust 30 to 40 mph," Dixon said. "The wind chill will be in the single digits and at times subzero."
However, the week will end dry and bright with ample sunshine.
"The worst of the combined cold and wind comes late Friday into early Saturday," Dixon said. "This when wind chill values could drop to between -10 and -20!"
Snow that fell between Tuesday and Wednesday was the first concern.
Snowfall ranged from 1 to 3 inches across much of the state.
School delays and remote learning decisions for districts across the state were reported on Wednesday morning. See the list here.
Temperatures were in the 20s inland and in the 30s along the Interstate 95 corridor to start the day.
"[Wednesday] afternoon will remain cloudy, and we can’t rule out an isolated rain or snow shower," Dixon said. "Temps top out between 35 and 40, so melting will get underway."
The snow started falling across the state after around 12 p.m. on Tuesday.
Heavier bands of snow Tuesday afternoon led to the deterioration of road conditions, which then were blamed for numerous crashes across Connecticut.
Those conditions persisted through the Wednesday morning commute.
A winter weather advisory was in place for the entire state. It has since expired.
"[Thursday] should feature a mix of sun and clouds, but temps trend colder [with] highs near freezing and the wind will start to intensify," Dixon said.
Then the frigid weather arrives for Friday into Saturday.
It carries over into the weekend, but will ease up a bit.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(1) comment
For the purpose of exaggeration - 1"-2" and 2"-4" is NOT several inches of snow...I think you made your point with snow....why inflate it more than it is?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.