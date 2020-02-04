CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Three-time Travelers Championship winner Bubba Watson has committed to play in Cromwell this summer.
The Travelers Championship announced Watson's commitment on Tuesday.
Organizers noted that Watson's first career PGA Tour victory came at the TPC River Highlands event back in 2010.
“Bubba has become synonymous with our tournament through the success he’s had on the golf course and his great generosity off it,” said Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship tournament director. “Many of the best moments in Travelers Championship history involve Bubba and his family, and we are glad to have him back in 2020.”
Off the links, Watson has taken an active role in supporting tournament charities, tournament officials said. At the 2016 Travelers Championship, Watson donated $100,000 to the Bruce Edwards Foundation Benefit Dinner, which raised more than $1.3 million for research in the fight against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Following his win at the 2018 Travelers Championship, Watson gave $200,000 to The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, helping the tournament generate $2 million for charity that year.
“Bubba has such a big heart, said Andy Bessette, executive vice president and chief administrative officer at Travelers. "You can see that by his actions and his passion for the charitable initiatives that matter to the tournament. He genuinely cares about the success of our event and the local nonprofit organizations that benefit.”
Watson joins Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas in the field for the 2020 Travelers Championship, which will be held June 22 - 28 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
For tickets or more information, visit www.TravelersChampionship.com.
