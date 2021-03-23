CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Three-time Travelers Championship winner Bubba Watson has committed to playing in the 2021 tournament.
Watson won the Travelers Championship in 2010, 2015 and 2018.
His appearance this year at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell will be his 15th.
“Bubba is a fan favorite, especially here in Connecticut,” said Travelers Championship tournament director Nathan Grube. “Winning here for the first time has meant a lot to him and his family, and we appreciate his loyal support over the years. We’re looking forward to seeing him again in June.”
Off the golf course, Watson donated $100,000 to the Bruce Edwards Foundation for ALS Research Benefit Dinner in 2016, pledged $200,000 to The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in 2018, and most recently gave $25,000 to help rebuild Camp after a devastating fire.
Hey @Travelers @TravelersChamp... put me down for $25k!! Happy to help @holewallcamp rebuild so they can keep doing what they do best! Donate if you can ➡️ https://t.co/x1jWs4Fi8K #ForTheKids https://t.co/F7QBuMfNNN— bubba watson (@bubbawatson) February 18, 2021
“Bubba is one of the best advocates for the Travelers Championship,” said Andy Bessette, executive vice president and chief administrative officer at Travelers. “Bubba has not only embraced our event, but he has embraced our community by supporting tournament charities with incredibly generous personal donations. The Watson family has become part of our extended family, and we’re happy to have them back this summer.”
Watson joins defending champion Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed in the field for the 2021 Travelers Championship.
The event is set for June 21 through June 27.
More information can be found on the Travelers Championship website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.