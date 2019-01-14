(WFSB) -- Beer lovers can rejoice for another reason if the New England Patriots win the Super Bowl.
Bud Light announced it would deliver free beer to the city of whichever team wins Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3.
The beer company made the announcement Sunday on Twitter, saying “As promised, we’re brewing up enough beer for the city that wins the Super Bowl, and we'll be there to celebrate.”
As promised, we’re brewing up enough beer for the city that wins the Super Bowl, and we'll be there to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/4PS63Jjml9— Bud Light (@budlight) January 14, 2019
Bud Light made history last year with the Philadelphia Eagles, having the biggest Super Bowl celebration ever.
The final teams as it stood on Monday were Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, and the New Orleans Saints.
The two games will be played on Sunday, Jan. 20, which will determine which two teams will go to the Super Bowl.
This year's Super Bowl will be broadcast from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Channel 3.
