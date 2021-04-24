He was brought there after being on the run following an escape from a processing facility last August.
When he arrived in Florida, the Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary said Buddy was a little hesitant to get off the trailer, and ended up trying to escape a few times, but he ultimately settled in a pen with a new cow friend named “Emma.”
The Plymouth Police Department has been working to capture Buddy the Beefalo.
The department then set up grain at the entrance of a trailer in hopes that the beefalo will go inside the trailer and be captured with ease.
On Saturday, Plymouth Police Captain Ed Benecchi, who has been instrumental in the rescue of Buddy, gave an update from Florida saying Buddy is settling in.
In a post on Facebook, Benecchi said the sanctuary is “truly an amazing place. I’ve learned a lot about how they help and take care of their animals. We are very lucky to have found Buddy his forever home. Thank you to everyone involved in his safe capture and transportation down to Florida and thank you for all those that donated.”
The sanctuary said it hopes to keep providing updates on Buddy.
