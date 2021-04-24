176835791_734822217209033_604675470605384776_n.jpg

Buddy and his new friend Emma

 Plymouth Police Captain Ed Benecchi

GAINESVILLE, FL. (WFSB) -- The elusive Buddy the beefalo has found his forever home at an animal sanctuary in Florida.

Buddy arrived at the Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary in Gainesville, FL on Thursday morning.

'Buddy' the beefalo arrives at his new home in Florida

He was brought there after being on the run following an escape from a processing facility last August.

When he arrived in Florida, the Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary said Buddy was a little hesitant to get off the trailer, and ended up trying to escape a few times, but he ultimately settled in a pen with a new cow friend named “Emma.”

SLIDESHOW: The adventures of Buddy the beefalo in Plymouth

Plymouth police have been trying to capture "Buddy" the beefalo since late August.

1 of 26

On Saturday, Plymouth Police Captain Ed Benecchi, who has been instrumental in the rescue of Buddy, gave an update from Florida saying Buddy is settling in.

In a post on Facebook, Benecchi said the sanctuary is “truly an amazing place. I’ve learned a lot about how they help and take care of their animals. We are very lucky to have found Buddy his forever home. Thank you to everyone involved in his safe capture and transportation down to Florida and thank you for all those that donated.”

The sanctuary said it hopes to keep providing updates on Buddy.

Donations for Buddy and his new friends at the Florida sanctuary are being collected and can be made here.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.