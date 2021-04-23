(WFSB) – ‘Buddy’ the beefalo has arrived at his new home in Florida!
Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary in Gainesville, FL posted on Facebook that he arrived at the farm on Thursday morning.
RELATED: 'Buddy' the beefalo heads to Florida
The farm said he was a little hesitant when he first got off the trailer and used his escape artist moves to jump the fence of the pen and go into the horse pasture.
RELATED: Buddy the Beefalo passes check up, awaits move to Florida
Workers were able to get him penned again before he broke out of that pen and almost crushed a worker in the process.
The Plymouth Police Department has been working to capture Buddy the Beefalo.
Buddy has been on the loose throughout town for about a month.
The week of Sept. 21, the police department posted an update on Buddy, saying it hopes to capture him by the end of the week.
Once captured, Buddy will be taken to an animal sanctuary in Florida.
On Sept 21, police said Buddy is getting closer to a trailer that has been set up as part of the efforts to rescue him.
Buddy, who is a cross between a bison and domestic cattle, escaped from a processing facility in August.
The department then set up grain at the entrance of a trailer in hopes that the beefalo will go inside the trailer and be captured with ease.
The Plymouth Police Department has been working to capture Buddy the Beefalo.
Buddy has been on the loose throughout town for about a month.
The week of Sept. 21, the police department posted an update on Buddy, saying it hopes to capture him by the end of the week.
Once captured, Buddy will be taken to an animal sanctuary in Florida.
On Sept 21, police said Buddy is getting closer to a trailer that has been set up as part of the efforts to rescue him.
Buddy, who is a cross between a bison and domestic cattle, escaped from a processing facility in August.
The department then set up grain at the entrance of a trailer in hopes that the beefalo will go inside the trailer and be captured with ease.
‘Buddy’ ended up in a different pen with a cow named Emma and seemed content to stay there, according to the farm.
Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary hopes to keep providing updates on ‘Buddy’ soon.
Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.