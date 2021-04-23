Buddy the Beefalo arrived at his new home in Florida. Credit: Critter Creek Animal Sanctuary

(WFSB) – ‘Buddy’ the beefalo has arrived at his new home in Florida!

Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary in Gainesville, FL posted on Facebook that he arrived at the farm on Thursday morning.

RELATED: 'Buddy' the beefalo heads to Florida

The farm said he was a little hesitant when he first got off the trailer and used his escape artist moves to jump the fence of the pen and go into the horse pasture.

RELATED: Buddy the Beefalo passes check up, awaits move to Florida

Workers were able to get him penned again before he broke out of that pen and almost crushed a worker in the process.

SLIDESHOW: The adventures of Buddy the beefalo in Plymouth

Plymouth police have been trying to capture "Buddy" the beefalo since late August.

1 of 17

‘Buddy’ ended up in a different pen with a cow named Emma and seemed content to stay there, according to the farm.

Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary hopes to keep providing updates on ‘Buddy’ soon.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.