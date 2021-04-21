PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) -- After spending a few days in Massachusetts following his capture in Plymouth, ‘Buddy’ the beefalo headed to Florida on Wednesday.
He left around 11 a.m.
When he arrives in Florida, Buddy will be taken to the Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary in Gainesville, Fl.
Days after he was captured and taken to a farm in Massachusetts, Buddy was checked by a veterinarian.
RELATED: Elusive 'Buddy' the beefalo will see veterinarian before heading to animal sanctuary
On Saturday, Plymouth police posted an update saying Buddy was in good health and "very athletic looking.”
The Plymouth Police Department has been working to capture Buddy the Beefalo.
Buddy has been on the loose throughout town for about a month.
The week of Sept. 21, the police department posted an update on Buddy, saying it hopes to capture him by the end of the week.
Once captured, Buddy will be taken to an animal sanctuary in Florida.
On Sept 21, police said Buddy is getting closer to a trailer that has been set up as part of the efforts to rescue him.
Buddy, who is a cross between a bison and domestic cattle, escaped from a processing facility in August.
The department then set up grain at the entrance of a trailer in hopes that the beefalo will go inside the trailer and be captured with ease.
The Plymouth Police Department has been working to capture Buddy the Beefalo.
Buddy has been on the loose throughout town for about a month.
The week of Sept. 21, the police department posted an update on Buddy, saying it hopes to capture him by the end of the week.
Once captured, Buddy will be taken to an animal sanctuary in Florida.
On Sept 21, police said Buddy is getting closer to a trailer that has been set up as part of the efforts to rescue him.
Buddy, who is a cross between a bison and domestic cattle, escaped from a processing facility in August.
The department then set up grain at the entrance of a trailer in hopes that the beefalo will go inside the trailer and be captured with ease.
RELATED: Buddy the Beefalo passes check up, awaits move to Florida
The beefalo, a cross between bison and domestic cattle, escaped from a processing facility last August.
Since then, the police department has been trying to rescue Buddy and send him to an animal sanctuary in Florida.
Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.