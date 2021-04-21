Buddy 01

A veterinarian checked in on Buddy the Beefalo before his venture to a Florida sanctuary.

 (Photo provided by Plymouth Police)

PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) -- After spending a few days in Massachusetts following his capture in Plymouth, ‘Buddy’ the beefalo headed to Florida on Wednesday.

He left around 11 a.m.

When he arrives in Florida, Buddy will be taken to the Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary in Gainesville, Fl.

Days after he was captured and taken to a farm in Massachusetts, Buddy was checked by a veterinarian.

RELATED: Elusive 'Buddy' the beefalo will see veterinarian before heading to animal sanctuary

On Saturday, Plymouth police posted an update saying Buddy was in good health and "very athletic looking.”

SLIDESHOW: The adventures of Buddy the beefalo in Plymouth

Plymouth police have been trying to capture "Buddy" the beefalo since late August.

1 of 17

RELATED: Buddy the Beefalo passes check up, awaits move to Florida

The beefalo, a cross between bison and domestic cattle, escaped from a processing facility last August.

Since then, the police department has been trying to rescue Buddy and send him to an animal sanctuary in Florida.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.