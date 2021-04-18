PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - The journey to a Florida animal sanctuary for one local beefalo continues.
Days after he was captured and taken to a farm in Massachusetts, Buddy was looked at by a veterinarian.
The veterinarian said that Buddy was in good health and "very athletic looking".
Buddy will be leaving for his new home at the Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary in Gainesville, Florida within the next couple of days.
"Captain Benecchi will be using some vacation time to go check on him at the end of the week," Plymouth Police said in a statement.
Donations for Buddy and his new friends at the Florida sanctuary are being collected and can be made here.
Buddy has been roaming around the area since August after managing to escape from a processing facility.
After several months of diligent work, police were able to capture Buddy.
