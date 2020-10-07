PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) -- Buddy the beefalo is back!
It’s been about two weeks since Buddy has been spotted at the trailer that was set up in an effort to capture him.
However, on Tuesday, Plymouth police posted a video on Facebook saying Buddy has returned while looking for food.
It’s been more than a month since the beefalo, a cross between bison and domestic cattle, escaped from a processing facility.
Since he escaped, the police department has been trying to rescue Buddy and send him to an animal sanctuary in Florida.
The department set up grain at the entrance of a trailer about a month ago in hopes that the beefalo will go inside the trailer and be captured with ease.
