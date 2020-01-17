HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A budget analysis released by the Connecticut Office of Policy and Management revealed that since 2003, billions of dollars have been removed from the General Fund.
That money has been diverted away from the General Fund and into the state’s Special Transportation Fund, which finances the state’s entire transportation system.
The analysis shows that since 2003, $3.7 billion has been moved from the General Fund, which is used to fund various items such as municipal aid, education, and nonprofits.
According to the analysis, during that same time period, a total of $152 million has been transferred from the Special Transportation Fund to the General Fund. The last time money was transferred from the Special Transpiration Fund to the General Fund was during the 2014 fiscal year.
“The Special Transportation Fund has been supported by revenues that have been, and will continue to be, insufficient over the past decade and beyond. If we don’t take action, this is a trend we know will continue in the future. To that end, previous Connecticut governors – two Republicans and one Democrat – used the General Fund and revenues meant to support municipal aid, education, and nonprofits that were used instead to pay for transportation infrastructure. This practice robbed social service providers of needed funds and short-changed our communities,” said Max Reiss, Director of Communications for Governor Ned Lamont.
Lamont has been pushing for a special session to vote on a tolls plans, which he says would generate money for the Special Transportation Fund.
He has proposed a trucks-only tolls plan, which calls for 12 toll gantries and would only tolls tractor-trailers.
To read the budget analysis, click here.
