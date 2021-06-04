HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A budget battle continued at the state capitol on Friday.

The end of the legislative session is just days away, and Connecticut still does not have a budget.

That’s because Gov. Ned Lamont and state leaders have not been able to agree on several issues.

The legislative session ends on Wednesday.

“There’s a path to ensure that we can adhere to the governor’s principles that he’s been insistent on,” said Melissa McCaw, secretary of the Office of Policy and Management.

Lamont and Democratic leaders said they are working to strike a deal.

However, both sides are at odds over the municipal revenue sharing account, which is money for towns and cities.

Lamont said he wants the account to be under the spending cap.

“The current budget coming out of legislature is not balanced, it does not adhere to the spending cap, and [there’s] a little back-and-forth about how we allocate the municipal spending money,” he said.

“We are stuck on just this one thing, but we have a time deadline, so it’s like the airplane is leaving and we got to hop in the airplane,” said Speaker of the House Matt Ritter.

While that issue remains up in the air, agreements were made on proposed tax increases.

Those included taking out a capital gains tax, removing a mansion tax, and there will be no income or consumption tax.

Talks will continue Friday and into next week.