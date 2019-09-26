WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- Many people are spending less time outdoors around dawn and dusk as the threat of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) looms.
Not everyone can stay indoors, so it’s important to use the best safeguards when it comes to insect repellent.
This comes as mosquitoes in 15 towns have tested positive for EEE in Connecticut, and two people have died.
In Windsor, the Ace Hardware store has been staying busy, as folks head in to get their bug repellent.
Organic bug spray is popular on the market, which relies on essential oils.
They’re often Deet-free and chemical-free, but store owner Scott Hoffman believes using sprays containing Deet is the best while we wait for the first hard frost.
“I think if you’re just doing it for the next couple of weeks, it might not be a bad thing but if it’s something you’re doing all the time it could become more of an issue,” Hoffman said.
There have been reports of people suffering symptoms like rashes, dizziness, and in rare cases, seizures for children.
However, the Centers for Disease Control believes it’s one of two ingredients in mosquito repellent for preventing mosquito-borne illnesses.
The takeaway from some doctors is that it’s potent, but safe.
“I used stuff with Deet. I don’t put it on my grandkids though. They get one of the organic ones,” said Ginny Drapeau, of Windsor.
“I like to organic sprays and creams better than the Deet. I don’t like the way it feels. I don’t like to fill my body with insecticide,” said John Jacobellis, of Windsor.
It’s certainly a personal choice.
Ace Hardware also said they’ve seen an uptick in calls from schools and businesses asking questions, and adds that sales for bug sprays have gone up.
For more information from the EPA on the right bug repellent for you, click here.
