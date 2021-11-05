NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Investments could be made to reduce community gun violence across the state and the country as part of a bill that's currently before Congress.
Gun violence prevention and community violence intervention, or CVI, organizations said they'll talk about a massive investment that could come from President Joe Biden's Build Back Better bill.
Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy will join them for a news conference in New Haven around 9:30 a.m. on Friday.
Leaders are scheduled to discuss the impact of gun violence in their communities and their efforts to break the cycle of violence through CVI programs, which could receive financial support from the bill.
Last week, Murphy said CVI programs in Connecticut have been successful. He touted the $5 billion in funding for these programs that so far is included in the Build Back Better agenda.
Blumenthal said he has met several times with community groups and youth participants to gain their input on action Congress can take to address violence within cities.
