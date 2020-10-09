HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Crews responded to a house fire in Hartford early Friday morning.
According to Hartford police, the scene is on Garden Street.
The building was vacant at the time, according to crews on the scene.
Neighbors said they heard firefighters pull up to the scene and said the building partially collapsed.
"Wipen the cold out my eye, [I] looked out the window, saw the flashing lights and there was a fire blazing down the block," said John Banks of Hartford. "I came outside. The firefighters were actually there [and] they were on the scene. They were fighting. Man it wasn't a small blaze."
The intersection of Garden and Capen streets was closed for several hours.
No one was hurt.
A cause has yet to be determined.
