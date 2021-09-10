watertown fire.jpg

An eyewitness captured photos of a structure fire on Falls Avenue in Watertown

 Shawn T.

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – A building that housed a Watertown paving business was destroyed by a fire on Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out at the building on Falls Avenue.

PHOTOS: Structure fire in Watertown

1 of 6

Smoke could be seen for miles, including on the Channel 3 Waterbury city cam.

Watertown smoke fire

No injuries were reported, and nobody was inside the building at the time of the fire.

The fire has been extinguished, but crews remain at the scene.

Eversource said crews had to cut power to 550 customers so that it could ensure safety of first responders and the electric system.

Smoke was seen billowing from a Watertown structure fire by Teresa on Friday afternoon, who shared video with Eyewitness News.

"We're working to isolate the outage and restore customers as soon as it's safe," Eversource said.

There's no word at this time on how the fire started.

