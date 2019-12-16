NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A New Haven shooting left one person injured, and also led to shots being fired at a school with a bullet entering a classroom.
The shooting happened in the area of Alden and Fountain streets, right outside the Catholic Academy in New Haven.
Police said a man dropping off a child was the gunman's intended target.
The gunman fired off 10 shots, with a number of them hitting the school, and one bullet actually entering a classroom.
There were 11 students the classroom at the time, however all are safe.
No other students were outside at the time of the shooting.
Other eyewitnesses at the scene said the shooter took off in a white truck.
Police asked people to avoid the area.
The victim is known to police, and was recently released from prison in November after being acquitted of murder.
“We do have some good information and some leads already, so we’re working the case, but like we said, he’s known to us, he’s a gang member from the city that’s had multiple issues in the past. We don’t believe the neighborhood itself is in jeopardy, we know this person was targeted," said New Haven Assistant Police Chief Karl Jacobson.
A police presence will be in place during mornings and afternoons for the rest of the week, and during the evening for the after-school program.
