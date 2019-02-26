WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Waterford High School was put in a ‘shelter in place’ mode after a bullet was found, according to police.
The shelter in place was reported around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, after a single bullet was found in a student support conference room, police said.
Officers and school officials were able to determine who brought the bullet to school, perhaps accidentally.
The lockdown has since been lifted and the incident remains under investigation.
Police said during a 'shelter in place,' students participate in normal classroom activities, but nobody is allowed to enter or leave the building.
Waterford police added that students were never in any danger.
