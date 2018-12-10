WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) -- Amity Regional School District officials took extra precaution on Monday after a single, small-caliber bullet was found in the school parking lot.
A student found the bullet on Monday morning in a back parking lot.
School officials said the bullet is often used to hunt.
After a search of vehicles and police were contacted, it was determined that students and staff were safe.
It appears the bullet was dropped in the parking lot accidentally.
As a safety precaution, school officials said additional police officers were stationed in the high school parking lot throughout the day.
