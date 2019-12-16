NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A New Haven shooting left one person injured, and also led to shots being fired at a school.

It happened in the area of Alden and Fountain streets.

The Mauro-Sheridan Interdistrict Magnet School was locked down due to the shooting. The lockdown lasted from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., according to New Haven Public Schools.

More than 10 shell casings were found at the scene, and police said a bullet hit the school, going through a classroom wall.

There were 11 students the classroom at the time, however all are safe.

Police asked people to avoid the area.

The victim is known to police, and was recently released from prison in November.

A police presence will be in place during mornings and afternoons for the rest of the week.

