NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A New Haven shooting left one person injured, and also led to shots being fired at a school.
It happened in the area of Alden and Fountain streets.
The Mauro-Sheridan Interdistrict Magnet School was locked down due to the shooting. The lockdown lasted from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., according to New Haven Public Schools.
More than 10 shell casings were found at the scene, and police said a bullet hit the school, going through a classroom wall.
There were 11 students the classroom at the time, however all are safe.
Police asked people to avoid the area.
Police investigating the report of a person shot in the area of Alden and Fountain Street. Please avoid the area at this time. Updates to follow— NewHavenPD (@NewHavenPolice) December 16, 2019
The victim is known to police, and was recently released from prison in November.
A police presence will be in place during mornings and afternoons for the rest of the week.
