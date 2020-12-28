HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Two homes were shot at in Hamden over the weekend.
Police say both the homes were shot at on Saturday, December 26 during the overnight hours.
Around 12:50 a.m., police responded to the area of State Street and Ridge Road for the report of shots fired. Investigation revealed that around 12 gunshots were fired from the parking lot of a local service station.
One of the bullets traveled through the bedroom window of a nearby home, before lodging in a closet. Two adults and two children were inside the home at the time of the shooting. No injuries were reported.
At 1:47 a.m., police responded to the area of Turnor Avenue for the report of shots fired.
Police said around five gunshots were fired in the area and two bullets entered a home a Turnor Avenue.
A resident told police she and her grandchild were sitting on a couch in her living room when the bullets entered the home. She said that the bullets “missed her by inches,” but no injuries were reported.
Both incidents are being investigated, but police did not say if they were related. Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 203-230-4000.
