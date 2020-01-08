HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Hamden Police are searching for a person who shot at a house where a 3-year-old was sleeping inside.
Officers responded to a house on Valley Road around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday for the report of shots fired.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found numerous bullet holes in the house.
A 3-year-old child was sleeping inside of the residence at the time of the shooting. The child was not injured.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Hamden Police at 203-230-4052.
