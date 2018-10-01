WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A new law that stemmed from a deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas takes effect in Connecticut on Monday.
The law bans a device called a bump stock.
Bump stocks allow a gun to fire like an automatic weapon.
"If take a small piece of plastic, a bump stock, and you put it on a semi-automatic rifle you effectively turn it into an automatic rifle and circumvent the laws on the books in the state of Connecticut," said Rep. Steve Stafstrom, a Democrat and vice chairman of the state Judiciary Committee.
Connecticut joins a handful of states in banning them.
Monday, Waterbury Mayor Neil O'Leary was joined by lawmakers to discuss legislation about gun violence prevention.
A news conference took place 10 a.m. on the steps of Waterbury City Hall.
"The road to getting to where we are today, that it is illegal to own a bump stock in state of Connecticut, if you own one, get rid of it, the road to getting there was not easy," Stafstrom said. "There was significant opposition."
One year ago in Las Vegas, 58 people were killed in what was the deadliest mass shooting committed by one person in modern U.S. history.
The incident prompted states like Connecticut to take action against bump stocks, which investigators said the gunman used to fire more than 1,000 rounds from his high-rise hotel room.
"Unfortunately, this state has had other tragedies that have compelled us to act," said Rep. William Tong, a candidate for state attorney general.
As of Oct. 1, 2018, it is billed a class D felony, which is punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 for anyone to sell, purchase, possess or manufactured bump stocks.
The law does include exceptions, such as for military personnel.
The president of the Connecticut Citizens Defense League provided a statement on the ban to Channel 3.
"These components have never been owned or used by the overwhelming vast majority of gun owners," said Scott Wilson, president, CCDL. "The fact, and that the act of bumpfiring certain types of firearms is relatively easy to accomplish with no bumpstock whatsoever. In truth, the new law does not accomplish what proponents of the legislation have claimed."
Gov. Dannel Malloy also released a statement on the law which he signed earlier this year.
“States are leading on efforts to stop gun violence while leaders in Congress sit on their hands and do nothing but give into the demands of the NRA and their big money lobbyists who give them millions in cash,” Malloy said. “It’s worth noting that we were able to pass this law in Connecticut on a bipartisan basis, and I thank lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for sending the bill to my desk for my signature. But the simple fact is that laws by individual states on this issue are not enough – President Trump and Congressional leaders promised action nearly a year ago following the tragedy in Las Vegas and they have done nothing, despite the urges of the overwhelming majority of Americans who see no need for anyone to own a device that can fire 90 bullets every 10 seconds. A patchwork of laws by individual states is not the solution – we need action on gun violence prevention on a nationwide, federal basis.”
