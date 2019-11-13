HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A strong cold front passed through the state on Tuesday, depositing some frigid temperatures.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said at last one record was broken at the bus stop on Wednesday morning.
"The temp in Bridgeport [Wednesday] morning, at 4 a.m., dropped to 22 degrees, sending the old [Nov. 13 record low temperature] of 23 from 1986 packing," Haney said.
The record low for the greater Hartford area is 18 degrees, which was set in 2001. That record, as of 6:30 a.m., stood.
The wind chill during the morning ranged from -1 to 10 degrees.
"[Wednesday] will be mostly sunny, but windy and very cold with highs only in the range of 27-35," Haney said. "This is a solid 20-25 degrees colder than normal."
The wind chill will make it feel like it's in the teens and low-20s.
The average high temperature for Nov. 13 is 53 degrees.
"With a light wind and partly cloudy skies [Wednesday night], temperatures will drop into the teens and perhaps the single digits in the normally colder locations," Haney said.
Record cold is again possibly by Thursday morning.
The record low for Nov. 14 in greater Hartford is 15 degrees from 1986. In Bridgeport, it's 20 degrees, also from 1986.
However, high pressure will moderate the cold air throughout the day on Thursday. It may also increase the cloud cover.
"Temperatures should reach 40 degrees or higher in the afternoon," Haney said.
A rain or snow shower may be possible.
Friday is expected to be a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds.
"Plus, the air will turn even milder with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s," Haney said.
A cold front, however, will cool things down for Saturday morning.
