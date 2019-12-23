BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- Police in Bristol are looking for whoever is responsible for breaking into and stealing from an organization that’s dedicated to helping those in need.
Over the weekend, someone broke into the office at Brian’s Angels, which is an organization that helps the homeless in Bristol.
“It’s desperate times for an awful lot of people right now,” said Patricia Stebbins, executive director and president of Brian’s Angels.
She started Brian’s Angels in honor of her son Brian, with the mission to help the homeless any way she can.
“Based on what happened in here, it looks like whoever came in cranked you the heat, ate a huge box of candy, I believe also watched tv,” she said.
Whoever broke into the office also stole a stack of gift cards from her desk, which were meant to go to those in need in the Bristol community.
“I just hope they got everything they need, and that they needed it more than the rest did,” Stebbins said.
Since word spread about the break-in and robbery, people have been stopping by Brian’s Angels all day, hoping to replace what was stolen.
“It really makes me want to cry because people have been coming to this door all day, bringing one to a stack of cards. People in Bristol are incredible,” Stebbins said.
Bristol police said if anyone saw anything suspicious in the area to give them a call.
