NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - A burglary investigation is underway in Naugatuck.
It all unfolded sometime Friday evening at a home in the area of Osborn Road.
Residents can expect to see additional officers in the area as they continue to investigate.
Police noted that there is no threat to the community.
