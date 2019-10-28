WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - A police investigation into a burglary at a soup kitchen in Willimantic shut down an area of town on Monday morning.
Police have identified the suspect as 40-year-old Anthony Dodd, of New London, who somehow obtained a key to Covenant Soup Kitchen on Valley Street.
"Management lost their keys to the facility or they were stolen, it's unknown [what happened] at this time," said Sgt. Joshua Clark, Willimantic police. "They came into his possession, is our belief. We have since located those keys."
The burglary happened at the soup kitchen around 4:30 a.m.
Valley and Walnut streets were closed while police investigated, they said.
"We had video surveillance of an individual inside that was committing a burglary," Clark said. "As soon as officers arrived at the scene, the suspect exited and noticed the officers. Once he noticed the officers, he fled back into the building."
Clark said the suspect locked the doors and essentially barricaded himself inside the building.
"Numerous attempts were made via the police P.A. system to coax him out of the building," he said. "We deployed a negotiation team who attempted communication with him as well."
Those attempts failed, so police said they deployed a K9 team.
At that point, Clark said officers were able to enter the building with a key.
"Attempts were made again to coax him out of the building with commands via the police K9 unit," he said. "These failed."
The K9 unit was eventually able to find the suspect hiding in a small crawl space.
"No injuries were incurred to officers," Clark said. "[There were] minor injuries to the suspect."
The suspect was hospitalized, but was then released to Willimantic officers.
He was charged with third-degree burglary, interfering with a police officer, sixth-degree larceny, and second-degree breach of peace.
Clark said the soup kitchen does have some items of value; however, the exact motive for the burglary is uncertain.
The area has since reopened to traffic.
